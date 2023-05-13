"The way GT players praised Surya, was a sight to behold"- Virender Sehwag on MI star Suryakumar Yadav's incredible IPL hundred

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag praised Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav for his maiden IPL hundred against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12.

SKY scored 103 runs off just 49 balls and helped Mumbai post a mammoth total of 218/5 in their 20 overs. Sehwag was just mesmerized by some of the shots that Suryakumar played and also shed light on how the GT players acknowledged the star batter for his hundred.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say about Suryakumar Yadav's blazing hundred:

"Surya has not only dazzled Wankhede with his batting but has also enhanced the prestige of this tournament. The way GT players praised Surya, was a sight to behold. This is the epitome of the greatness of this batsman. Now, we can say with full confidence that 'Surya Hai To Mumkin Hai'."

Sehwag also spoke about how SKY used the sweep shot to his advantage and how crucial wicketkeeper Vishnu Vinod's contribution was in the partnership with the star batter. He added:

"Surya is playing with fielders of fine leg and square leg. He has a very good sweep shot in his batting repertoire. In doing so, Surya spoiled the rhythm of GT's spinners and strengthened his team. On the basis of this strength, Vishnu Vinod played an entertaining and useful innings."

Mohammad Kaif also hailed MI for a fantastic win

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif was also present in the discussion and he spoke about how big the win is for MI. To be asked to bat first on a ground where defending scores has been extremely difficult, Mumbai managed to clinch a 27-run win and Kaif feels this will bolster their confidence further.

On this, Kaif stated:

"This is a clinical performance from Mumbai Indians and the confidence in defending the total against GT on a flat deck at Wankhede Stadium will bode Rohit Sharma-led side well in the coming games."

Mumbai Indians will now face the Lucknow Super Giants in a crunch game at Lucknow on Tuesday, May 16.

Poll : 0 votes