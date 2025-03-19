“The world is not ready yet” - Arshdeep Singh smashes big hits in PBKS nets ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh displayed his impressive hitting skills during a training session ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), set to begin on March 22. The tournament opener will take place at Eden Gardens, where defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ad

On Tuesday, March 17, the official PBKS Instagram account shared a clip of Arshdeep in full swing, smashing huge shots and saying:

“The world is not ready yet.”

In the meantime, his teammate Shashank Singh mentioned:

“According to Arsh, the world is not ready for his batting but we as a team are ready to see his sixes.”

Ad

Trending

Punjab had a letdown in the 2024 season, finishing ninth on the points table. Despite claiming 19 wickets, Arshdeep Singh was not retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction. However, the team exercised their Right to Match (RTM) and reacquired him for INR 18 crore.

In total, the left-arm pacer has appeared in 65 IPL matches, all for Punjab, taking 76 wickets, including one five-wicket haul.

Shreyas Iyer will lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory in IPL 2024, will lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 season. The franchise acquired him for a staggering INR 26.75 crore, making him the second most expensive player in IPL history, after Rishabh Pant (INR 27 crore).

Ad

Shreyas brings the experience of leading a team in 70 IPL matches, with 40 wins, 29 losses, and one match ending in no result. Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting will serve as the head coach.

Here’s the PBKS squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, and Pravin Dubey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️