"Their hot-cold combination can be very good" - Irfan Pathan on PBKS batters Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone

Irfan Pathan believes that Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan's calmness could be a great foil for English batter Liam Livingstone's explosiveness in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that Dhawan can be composed at the crease and play the anchor's role, while Livingstone can up the ante with his power hitting from the other end.

Here's what Pathan said about the two PBKS batters while speaking to Star Sports:

"Liam Livingstone, according to me, is a destructive batter. His playing style can match Shikhar Dhawan's because Dhawan can stay calm and run the game. Meanwhile, if you see Livingstone, he plays like fire. So, if you look at it, their hot-cold combination can be very good."

Notably, the Punjab-based side suffered yet another underwhelming campaign last year, finishing sixth in the points table. The team managed seven wins and as many losses in the league stage.

Under the leadership of new captain Dhawan, PBKS will be looking to stage a turnaround this time around as they look to clinch their maiden championship trophy.

"He hasn't been very successful as captain, but that's the past" - Irfan Pathan on Shikhar Dhawan leading PBKS in IPL 2023

Irfan Pathan further pointed out that Shikhar Dhawan has the experience of being at the helm of an IPL team. He noted that while the opener hasn't tasted much success as a captain in the league, it could change now, thanks to his experience.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that, as skipper, Dhawan would ensure that there is a relaxed environment in the dressing room. He added:

"The difference that Dhawan brings is that he'll try to bring a very relaxed atmosphere to the team. He has captained before. He hasn't been very successful as captain, but that's the past. Now Shikhar Dhawan is an experienced Shikhar Dhawan."

PBKS will open their IPL 2023 campaign with a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 1.

