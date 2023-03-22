"Their middle order's lack of support for the heavy-scoring top order" - Yusuf Pathan on RR's biggest challenge in IPL 2023

Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan believes that Rajasthan Royals' (RR) middle order batters will have to fire in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

He noted that the team's top-order big guns did most of the damage in the previous season, but didn't receive enough support from the other batters. Pathan also suggested that the Rajasthan-based franchise should consider giving the youngsters of the team an extended run this time around.

Here's what Pathan said about RR's batting lineup while speaking to Star Sports:

"Rajasthan's greatest challenge will be their middle order's lack of support for the heavy-scoring top order from last year. What remains to be seen is if their opening batters do well and if the middle order complements them. I also think that if the confident, young players get enough opportunities, they will do well."

Speaking about the team's strengths, Pathan mentioned that the likes of Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal could play a major role for them in IPL 2023, adding:

"Rajasthan Royals' greatest strength is their openers and the kind of form Jos Buttler has been in. That's one of their strengths up top. And their spin attack of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin is a big strength."

Notably, Buttler was instrumental in Rajasthan reaching the final of the previous season. The swashbuckling opener was the leading run-getter of the tournament, aggregating 863 runs from 17 matches, which included four centuries and as many fifties.

In their bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal shone with the ball, bagging 27 wickets. The crafty spinner was the highest wicket-taker of the season and took home the coveted Purple Cap.

RR entered their second-ever IPL final last year. However, they suffered a heartbreaking seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash.

"Would like to see Yashasvi Jaiswal to well" - Yusuf Patan on RR's young opener

Yusuf Pathan further stated that he expects left-handed opening batter Yashavi Jaiswal to be among the top run-getters for RR, given his impressive form in domestic cricket.

Jaiswal mustered 315 runs from nine innings in this year's Ranji Trophy. He performed exceptionally well in the Duleep Trophy last year, scoring 497 runs in five innings at an average of 99.40.

Playing for the Rest of India, the talented youngster came up with stellar knocks of 213 and 144 against Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup earlier this month,

Speaking about Jaiswal, Pathan added:

"I would like to see Yashasvi Jaiswal do well. He has played really good cricket in the domestic circuit across the Duleep Trophy and the Ranji Trophy. I would love to see him carry on that form over here."

Jaiswal had a decent IPL campaign last year. The southpaw featured in 10 matches and finished with 258 runs. He chipped in with two impressive half-centuries.

The Sanju Samson-led RR side are set to open their IPL 2023 campaign with a clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 2.

Poll : 0 votes