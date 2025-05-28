"Then the bowling will become incredible" - Sanjay Bangar suggests 2 changes in RCB XI for IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Former India player Sanjay Bangar has suggested a couple of changes in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) playing combination for their IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He noted that the Bengaluru-based franchise needs to strengthen its bowling department against PBKS' big-scoring batting lineup.

RCB beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in the final league game of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Tuesday (May 27) to book their berth in Qualifier 1. They allowed the home team to post 227/3 after asking them to bat first, but chased the target down with eight deliveries to spare.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar opined that RCB should retain Nuwan Thushara in their playing XI and bring back Josh Hazlewood and Tim David for Liam Livingstone and Romario Shepherd, respectively.

"Play Thushara in place of Livingstone. Then the bowling will become incredible. Then Phil Salt, Thushara, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David for Romario Shepherd. The Punjab team is against them, and Punjab have crossed 200 runs six or seven times this season," he said.

The former RCB head coach pointed out that Livingstone hasn't contributed much as a batter in IPL 2025 and that the three-time runners-up would be better off bolstering their bowling department.

"Livingstone, who is playing as an overseas batter, is not scoring runs. So, make your bowling totally strong. I feel that combination can be made," Bangar observed.

Josh Hazlewood and Tim David, who missed RCB's IPL 2025 clash against LSG due to injuries, are likely to return to the XI in Qualifier 1. While Nuwan Thushara registered impressive figures of 1/26 in four overs in Tuesday's game, Liam Livingstone was dismissed for a golden duck.

"You expect a lot more from him" - Harbhajan Singh on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's spell in RCB's IPL 2025 win vs LSG

Bhuvneshwar Kumar proved expensive in RCB's IPL 2025 clash against LSG. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Harbhajan Singh replied in the affirmative when asked whether the Royal Challengers Bengaluru would have a lengthy bowling meeting ahead of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, highlighting that even the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar was taken to the cleaners in Tuesday's game.

"It should be long. There is scope for improvement there. Even if you see today (Tuesday), Bhuvneshwar's spell proved quite expensive. You expect a lot more from him because he has that kind of ability. He is a good bowler," he said.

The former India spinner added that Bhuvneshwar needs to be back at his best to resolve the side's bowling issues.

"However, if your main bowler gets hit for 50 runs, it's difficult for the other bowlers to escape. This match has passed. Along with Josh Hazlewood returning, if Bhuvneshwar regains his form, which we had seen earlier, this team's batting is working anyway, it will be enjoyable if the form returns in bowling as well," Harbhajan observed.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered figures of 1/46 in four overs in RCB's IPL 2025 clash against LSG. He conceded 20 runs in his third over, although he dismissed the dangerous Mitchell Marsh (67 off 37) off the third legal delivery of the same over.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More