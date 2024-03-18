"There was always that level of someone wanting him to fail" - Candice Warner hits out at her husband's critics

Australian opener David Warner's wife Candice has called out the critics for writing 'horrible' things about her husband when his Test retirement was nearing. Candice revealed that she has a list of all the terrible things that people said as she cared a lot about it even if the veteran opener didn't.

With Warner announcing his Test retirement after the home series against Pakistan, former speedster Mitchell Johnson made headlines, accusing the southpaw of never really owning his part in the ball-tampering scandal.

Johnson further claimed that Warner's struggles over the last few years don't make him worthy of choosing his retirement date.

Speaking on the Backstage With Cooper and Matty Johns podcast, Candice stated that plenty of people were waiting for his husband to fail.

"There was always that level of someone wanting him to fail. David didn't care so much about what was written about him, but I did and I still do because I'm so protective of him. I've got a little list of all the people who have said some really horrible things and there have been times where I can't bite my tongue. It was just a massive pile-on because it was easy and you could get a headline," she said.

Warner had a decent home series against Pakistan as he started the summer with 164 in Perth and finished with a half-century in the final Test in Sydney.

David Warner to retire from all forms of international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

After calling it quits from Test and ODI cricket, Warner had also announced that the T20 World Cup in June in the West Indies and USA would be his final international outing in the shortest format.

The 37-year-old played an integral role in Australia's maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2021, smashing 289 runs in the tournament.

Warner will gear up for the T20 World Cup 2024 through his IPL 2024 stint with the Delhi Capitals. The upcoming IPL will start on Friday, March 22.