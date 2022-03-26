"There is always tension when MS Dhoni is batting" - Shreyas Iyer after first win as KKR captain

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has said that he felt the nerves in the death overs when MS Dhoni scored runs with ease in the IPL 2022 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium.

The former CSK captain fired on all cylinders, amassing 47 runs in the last three overs to guide the defending champions to a total of 131. However, that was not enough, as the four-time winners started their campaign with a loss.

Iyer said that Dhoni, who scored an unbeaten fifty, transmitted the pressure to KKR with the dew setting in. At the post-match presentation ceremony, Iyer said:

"There is always tension when MS Dhoni is batting. I knew momentum was going to shift towards them with the dew around. It was difficult to grip the ball."

Veteran opener Ajinkya Rahane provided the early momentum for KKR. He scored 44 off 34 deliveries to set up the run chase before Iyer guided the team home with an unbeaten 20.

The 27-year-old thanked the KKR management, who trusted in his abilities and handed him the leadership duties. Iyer added:

"Enjoying the new franchise. CEO, management, support staff have been outstanding. Just need to carry the momentum."

"This is one place I love to play" - Shreyas Iyer on playing at Wankhede

Hailing from Mumbai, the India international has grown up playing at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking on the wicket, Iyer said that he expected the wicket to be flat. However, the pacers extracted bounce with the new ball, which was well utilised by Umesh Yadav to put early pressure on CSK.

"It was spungier than we imagined. This is one place I love to play. I grew up here. I thought it would be flat. It was pretty easy for me with the bowling lineup I had," he added.

Shreyas Iyer concluded by showering praise on veteran fast bowler Yadav, who was the pick of the KKR bowlers with figures of 3-20 in his four overs. He added:

"Umesh has worked hard in the nets and did well in the practice games too. Really chuffed to see him perform today."

The Knight Riders lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second game on March 30 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

