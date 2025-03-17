"There was no camaraderie, the players did not gel properly"- Former RCB player Shadab Jakati on why Royal Challengers are yet to win IPL trophy

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Shadab Jakati recently opened up on the reason why RCB are yet to win an IPL trophy. Jakati disclosed that when he was a part of the franchise, the management would only focus on two or three individuals, leading to their failures.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of Asian Legends League 2025, Jakati looked back on his IPL career. Jakati was a part of the Chennai Super Kings team that won the IPL trophy in 2010 and 2011. After that, he had a brief stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well.

When asked why CSK have been so successful but RCB have not, Shadab Jakati responded:

"It's a team game. If you want to win trophies, the team needs to play like a unit. 2-3 players cannot help you win the trophy. Chennai had a strong group of Indian players and some decent foreign players. It is important to get your combination. When I was in RCB, they would focus on 2-3 players only."

Jakati further claimed that the players in RCB were good in nature, but there was no camaraderie or bonding between the players like it was at CSK.

"There was a huge difference as far as team management, dressing room atmosphere is concerned. Players were very good, but there was no camaraderie, the players did not gel properly," Jakati added.

"Chennai's management was very good actually" - Shadab Jakati looks back at his CSK days

Shadab Jakati came into the limelight after his impressive performances for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2010. In the final against the Mumbai Indians, Jakati picked up the crucial wicket of Sachin Tendulkar to help CSK win.

Looking back at his CSK days and comparing them with his stint with RCB, the former left-arm spinner said:

"As I said, the role of the team management is quite significant. Chennai's management was very good actually. They looked after their players nicely. These are the small things which make a big difference. So, these are the differences I felt in CSK and RCB."

Jakati is currently playing for the Indian Royals in Asian Legends League 2025. The Royals will take on the Asian Stars in the final on March 18 at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium.

