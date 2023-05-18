"There has to be a cosmic connection with this number" - Virat Kohli explains significance behind jersey no.18 

Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli has revealed the cosmic connection with his jersey number 18 on Thursday, May 18. Kohli is often touted as the best batter of modern times across formats, having played close to 15 years of international cricket.

Kohli rose to prominence when India won the ICC U19 World Cup in Malaysia in 2008 and soon earned his international debut for the senior men's team in a ODI bilateral series against Sri Lanka.

He has the second most runs (25322) in international cricket for India only behind Sachin Tendulkar (34357).

Virat Kohli has been wearing the jersey with number 18 printed behind it for both India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL ever since he started to play higher level cricket.

Explaining the significance behind the number and his cosmic connection with it, Virat Kohli said on Star Sports:

"There has to be a cosmic connection with this number. I find it quite surreal even now to be honest when I see so many people wearing my jersey number and name."

"It's quite surreal because I never imagined that I would be in this position one day. I was a kid wanting to wear my hero's jersey at a certain given point."

Kohli added:

"To be honest 18 started off just being a number that was given to me when I opened that first India U19 jersey. I never asked for it, it was just given to me."

"But then it ended up becoming a very important number in my life. My debut came for India on 18th of August, 2008. My father passed away on the 18th of December, 2006. Two of the most significant dates in my life happened to be 18."

Virat Kohli and RCB look to consolidate IPL 2023 playoffs berth

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim for a commanding victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

A win for RCB will only help them to leapfrog Mumbai Indians in the top four, whereas a loss is likely to deter their qualification chances.

Kohli has been one of the top contributors for RCB with the bat this season - 438 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 131.53, including six fifty-plus scores.

