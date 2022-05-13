×
"There is an inconsistency in the thought process of this team" - Ajay Jadeja on PBKS' misfortunes in IPL 2022

The Punjab Kings have 10 points in hand after playing 11 matches (PC: PBKS.com)
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
Modified May 13, 2022 09:45 AM IST
News

Former Indian batter Ajay Jadeja believes the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been inconsistent across all fronts in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Mayank Agarwal-led side have introduced a plethora of changes to their playing XI since the start of the tournament and are yet to register two victories in a row.

PBKS dropped the likes of Raj Angad Bawa and Bhanuka Rajapaksa after the initial set of matches. They enforced several changes to their bowling as well, with Sandeep Sharma being in and out of the team.

The likes of Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan, who were big purchases at the auction, were also axed from the team midway through the tournament.

Opining that the inconsistency is being reflected through their displays on the field, Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"Inconsistency is the keyword when it comes to them. Mayank demoted himself, they brought in Rishi Dhawan in place of Shahrukh for whom they spent a lot in the auction. There is an inconsistency in the thought process of this team, and that is being reflected through their performances."

With Jonny Bairstow not functioning in the middle order and skipper Agarwal not performing at the top, the duo swapped places in the batting unit.

That hasn't been enough, however, and the team are in a dire situation at the moment. They need to win all of their remaining matches to make it to their first playoffs since 2014.

"They have a good team, but they fluster when it comes to taking games over the line" - Virender Sehwag on

PBKS

PBKS were the biggest spenders at the mega auction after only retaining Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh after IPL 2021. While acquiring some key marquee players and match-winners, PBKS never got going in the tournament.

The Kings' perennial troubles in closing out matches have continued to haunt them this season. Their games against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) should have brought them extra points, but the team stuttered when it mattered the most.

Claiming that PBKS do not have belief in themselves, Sehwag said during the same interaction:

"From their perspective, there is no harm in dreaming. For them to take away all six points, they will have to play really well. They have a good team, but they fluster when it comes to taking games over the line. They will have to believe that they can win this thing, and that is something I have not seen in this team so far."
The Mayank Agarwal-led team will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial encounter at the Brabourne Stadium later tonight, May 13.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
