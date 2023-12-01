"There has been a lot of talk about me getting released and all that" - Andre Russell hopes to repay KKR's faith with a prolific IPL 2024 season

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell has spoken about getting retained by the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction. Russell joined KKR in 2014 and has evolved as one of the most explosive players in the shortest format, but injuries and lack of form have hampered his progress somewhat.

Russell was retained for a sum of ₹12 crore by the franchise following the 2021 IPL season despite underwhelming numbers in the 2020 and the 2021 editions. He had a solid campaign in 2022 but was largely lackluster in the most recent season.

Reports made the rounds suggesting that Russell's association with KKR is coming to an end, with the franchise looking for a major rebuild after failing to qualify for the playoffs for the second season in a row. However, the all-rounder has been retained by the franchise for the 2024 season.

"There has been a lot of talk about me getting released and all that. But the most important thing is that the franchise believes in me. They know what I can do and what I have done in the past. I really want to make sure to have a mega season next year," Russell said in an exclusive interaction with the Hindustan Times.

Russell scored 227 runs at a strike rate of 145.51 in the 2023 edition of the IPL, while also claiming seven wickets at an economy rate of 11.37.

"If he stays true to his words, I'll be ready to play" - Andre Russell on his talks with Darren Sammy over the 2024 T20 World Cup

Russell has largely been playing franchise cricket, with his last appearance for the West Indies coming in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He is, however, looking to make a potential comeback to represent West Indies at the 2024 T20 World Cup. The two-time champions are desperate to make an impression as co-hosts after failing to qualify for the Super 12s stages of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Regarding his potential inclusion in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup, Russell said:

"Once I'm selected I'll be ready to go. There have been some conversations going on between me and the coach (Daren Sammy) so if he stays true to his words, I'll be ready to play."

The ace all-rounder is currently representing the Deccan Gladiators in the T10 league in Abu Dhabi.