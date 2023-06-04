“There are too many distractions” - Wasim Jaffer credits Shubman Gill’s father for guiding cricketer on path to success

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has credited Shubman Gill’s father for constantly guiding his son and keeping him away from ‘distractions’ that come with fame in the modern age. Comparing Gill’s father to Sachin Tendulkar’s elder brother Ajit, Jaffer added that the latter too played a similar supporting role in the legend’s career.

Gill has been in sublime form with the bat over the last 12 months. While he has notched up hundreds across formats in international cricket, the right-hander also excelled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He was the leading run-getter, with 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80, with three hundreds and four fifties.

Even while Gill has been soaking in all the adulation for his excellent performances, Jaffer praised the cricketer’s father for playing a crucial role in the batter’s success. During a discussion on Sportskeeda, he said:

“One of the reasons he is doing well is because his father is always with him. He is somebody who is handling the reins. In today’s social media age, there are many distractions. We saw it with Sachin Tendulkar as well; his brother was always there by his side. Even though, he was great himself, he had somebody to guide him all the time.

“It is very necessary in modern times, where there are too many distractions, to have someone who can keep a check on you and tell you what is right and wrong. Gill is a very good player, but this is one of the reasons for him doing well.”

Referring to the recent trolling of Gill and his sister after the batter scored a hundred against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Jaffer added:

“Social media places you on a pedestal when you do well, but trolls you brutally when you fail. We saw when he scored a hundred against RCB, how badly he was trolled. It’s a good thing that his father is with him and guides him all the time.”

Gill smashed 104* off 52 balls for Gujarat Titans (GT) against RCB in Bengaluru. The innings lifted GT to a six-wicket win, knocking Bangalore out of IPL 2023.

“He’s prince, but it’s not far when he will be called king” - Jaffer on Gill

Hailing Gill for coming up with consistent performances over the last year, Jaffer credited him for improving his game across formats significantly. He also stated that ‘prince’ Gill could be the future king of international cricket.

Recalling the youngster’s magnificent knock in the iconic Gabba Test during India’s previous visit to Australia, Jaffer commented:

"In the last 12 months, his game has improved significantly. Remember, he scored 91 at the Gabba when India chased a target of around 330. He was playing for the first time against Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. For a 20 or 21-year-old to bat so wonderfully, that goes on to show the kind of potential he possesses. He’s never looked back.

“When he was with KKR during Brendon McCullum’s stint as coach, people had issues with his strike rate. He used to have a strike rate of around 120.” Jaffer continued, “But the way he has improved his game… he has a one-day double hundred, has scored hundreds in Test matches. He’s got a complete game. The evolution is visible now in the ease with which he hits sixes. Even in T20 cricket, he never looks rushed."

“He’s prince at the moment, but it’s not far when he will be called a king.”

Gill has so far represented India in 15 Tests, 24 ODIs and six T20Is. He has seven international hundreds to his name.

