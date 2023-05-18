"There was pressure on me I won't lie"- Prithvi Shaw reflects on his comeback fifty for DC vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw accepted that there was pressure on him to perform on his comeback against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamsala on Wednesday. The opener was dropped from the team after scoring just 47 runs in his first six IPL 2023 games.

However, an injury to Mitchell Marsh meant that Shaw got an opportunity and he made the most of it, scoring 54 off 38 balls. The opener shed light on how hard he worked in the practice sessions during the time he was dropped from the team.

Speaking to Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner in a video posted on IPL's official website, here's what Prithvi Shaw had to say about his knock:

"The mindset was simple. After getting out in 3-4 games and then getting dropped, there was pressure on me I won't lie. The work that I put in practice sessions are the things which kept me going today."

He further added:

"Obviously it's a bit late but we enjoyed the win. Everyone putting their hands up and not giving everything away. It's still a win and everyone is smiling so really happy."

David Wanrer's hilarious one-liner to Prithvi Shaw on Dharamsala pitch

DC's home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, has traditionally had a slow and turning wicket and naturally, the batters aren't quite able to hit through the line and play their shots freely.

However, Warner was so impressed with the Dharamsala pitch that he asked Prithvi Shaw whether they should just take the pitch back with them to Delhi.

Here's what Warner said:

"Do you think we could take this wicket to Arun Jaitley (stadium)? (both laugh). I don't know whether our bowlers would like it. It's not just a picturesque stadium but also has amazing square, a batter's paradise and a bowler's nightmare."

Prithvi Shaw spoke about the fielding errors that DC made that almost cost them the game. He said:

"It was a really tough day for the fast bowlers, but the spinners bowled really well on this wicket. Dropped catches happen in a game but maybe we were a bit too casual because we had scored 217 (213/2). A win is a win."

The Delhi Capitals, although out of the playoff race, can spoil the party for the Chennai Super Kings if they beat them at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 20.

