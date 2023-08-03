"There's no ball that I don't bowl" - Right-handed Riyan Parag says he's working on left-arm spin

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag is working on bowling left-arm spin to add to his long list of variations despite being a natural right-hander.

Parag revealed it in a chat with BCCI.tv during the Deodhar Trophy. The 21-year-old off-spinner has been in brilliant form with the ball in the tournament for East Zone, taking two four wicket-hauls in four matches.

Only five bowlers have more scalps than his nine in the tournament, which have come at an average of 15.77.

"I pretty much bowl everything," he said." I am even working on left-arm spin as well. There's no ball that I don't bowl."

Although he has bowled just over 26 overs in four seasons of the IPL, Parag considers himself a "proper all-rounder".

"Even in the domestic season, combining all the formats, I bowled like 350 overs," he said. "Sure, I didn't bowl in the IPL but [in the] domestic season I bowled 350 overs and got 40 wickets in total and that's showing here."

Parag has been excellent with the bat too. Before the final on Thursday, he's the fourth-highest run-scorer with 259 runs, including two centuries. His average of 86.33 is the best among players with more than 100 runs and with at least two matches.

"Even if I am angry I can take it out in golf" - Riyan Parag

The youngster also spoke about the positive impact of golf and online gaming on his career. He called cricket a "high-pressure" and a "tough" sport, saying the two hobbies help him take his mind off it and even manage his feelings.

"I think playing golf and gaming online has helped me so much to take my mind off the game. Even if I am angry I can take it out in golf, not on cricket. I can go and game for five hours and my anger is gone and I can start enjoying what I am doing. It has got a lot to do with taking my mind completely off the game before I can focus again and learn from my mistakes."

East Zone are now in the final of the Deodhar Trophy and will take on South, starting at 1:30 pm IST on Thursday.