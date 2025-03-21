"There's still place in the game for players like Virat Kohli" - Andy Flower backs RCB star to shine in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower feels Virat Kohli carries as much importance as any hard-hitter in a T20 line-up. While the former Zimbabwe captain acknowledged that T20 is now power-hitting dominated, he reckons intelligent cricketers like Kohli can still make a difference.

The former RCB captain is the highest run-getter in IPL history and has won the Orange Cap twice. While the 36-year-old has the potential to clear the ropes at will, he usually starts his innings by accumulating and running hard between the wickets before dishing out the boundaries.

Speaking at a presser on Friday, March 21, Flower said he hoped to see the new rule changes restore the balance between bat and ball in IPL 2025. The 56-year-old stated, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"There's still place in the game for players like Virat Kohli as well, who is obviously, super fit, strong young man as well. But there's still space for high quality, highly intelligent cricketers like that as well. There is a shift towards power, there's no doubt about that, and we saw that in the scores. I hope that some of the rule changes will balance out a little more bowling effectiveness as well, so that we keep that balance in the game."

Kohli also has a brilliant record in T20Is, winning the Player of the Tournament award in two T20 World Cups. The right-hander retired from T20Is last year with 4188 runs in 125 matches at 48.69.

"You get confidence from the evidence of them succeeding at the top level in the past" - Andy Flower praises RCB's bowling attack

Andy Flower. (Image Credits: Getty)

Flower believes RCB have a good bowling unit, claiming that the success of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the highest level will give them plenty of confidence. He elaborated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I think having influential people in your squad that have performed at the top level, of course, that gives them a level of confidence. You get confidence from the evidence of them succeeding at the top level in the past, and there are a lot of our guys that have done that. For instance, our bowling attack, we've got Hazlewood, Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar] Yash and Krunal, and even Yash has got some good experience now. He's got a pretty calm, good head on his shoulders."

RCB are set to face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game on Saturday, March 22. The latter have won 20 out of 34 matches between the two sides.

