"There's unfinished business" - Trent Boult keen to see New Zealand win 2023 ODI World Cup

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has declared his intention to represent the national team at the ODI World Cup in India later this year. He feels New Zealand have been a top limited-overs side for a long time and that it's time to prove it in the ICC events.

The Kiwis have been consistent in the last three ICC tournaments, reaching the final in two of them, but losing both summit clashes. They also finished as the runners-up in the last two ODI World Cups and will be keen to breach the final hurdle this year.

Boult, who has not signed a central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), stated that he is still keen to represent the Kiwis and that lifting the ODI World Cup keeps him motivated. He was quoted as saying by the Times of India:

"The desire is still burning bright that I want to be back under the Black Cap. There's a World Cup around the corner which I'm very eager to get a shot at lifting. We have been so close in the white-ball formats for so many years.

"There's unfinished business and we would want to take this World Cup really deep. I still have the desire to play international cricket for many years."

When asked whether he prefers bowling to his fellow Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate Jos Buttler in the nets or at a World Cup game, the 33-year-old said the Englishman holds an upper hand over him. Boullt explained:

"He doesn't really face me in the nets. When he comes to World Cups, he generally pumps me. I'd love to get him a few times in the nets to get some confidence. I'm the wrong guy for rivalry stories. There is a bit of a banter between the New Zealanders and Australians. Here at RR, we have just one Australian in Adam Zampa, who could be one too many."

New Zealand's chances in the 2023 ODI World Cup took a massive hit following Kane Williamson's injury. The ace batter sustained a knee injury while fielding for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2023 and is likely to miss the ICC event later this year.

"I don't remember when I tried to sledge anyone" - Trent Boult

Trent Boult. (Image Credits: Getty)

Commenting on New Zealand having the 'good guys' tag, Boult conceded he relishes it as he has always believed in letting the ball do the talking. He stated:

"It's a good tag to have. I don't remember when I tried to sledge anyone or intimidate anyone with the ball in my hand. My dad always taught me to do the talking with the ball and I followed that philosophy. If anything, you'll get a smile or wink from me."

The 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures are yet to be announced. This will be the first time that an ODI World Cup will be fully hosted by India.

