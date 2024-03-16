"There is no senior-junior, there is no domestic-international' - Gautam Gambhir commences KKR's training for IPL 2024 with a resounding speech

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir had a few words of inspiration for the players who have assembled for the pre-season training camp at the Eden Gardens.

The two-time champions have struggled in recent times, not qualifying for the playoffs in two consecutive seasons, and their ploy to bring Gautam Gambhir back to familiar territory speaks volumes.

The former India cricketer had led the franchise to glory in 2012 and 2014 and had served as a mentor in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the last two years.

A personality like Gambhir might be the catalyst that KKR needed for the unit to flourish under the likes of head coach Chandrakant Pandit and skipper Shreyas Iyer.

"We start the season from today. Whether it is physically, mentally, skill wise, give everything possible. It is a very very proud franchise and a successful franchise. You guys are representing a very successful franchise. Make sure you train that way, you play that way, and you carry that attitude on the field. That is going to be very very important," Gambhir told the group of players.

"One thing I absolutely believe in, is giving all the freedom to the players. That is something very very important. So, people who have played with me, know one thing about me, that everyone in this group, will be treated equally. There is no senior-junior, there is no domestic-international, because we have got one mission and that is to win the IPL. So everyone has to follow that one simple path," the former cricketer added.

Gambhir left his post with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to focus solely on his role as a mentor with KKR.

"On 26th May, we should be there giving everything possible" - Gautam Gambhir

KKR have struggled for consistency since making it to the finals in the 2021 edition under Eoin Morgan. The Knight Riders have made the bold decision to trust the senior overseas pair of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine despite a string of underwhelming campaigns.

They have also been bolstered by their record acquisition in the form of Mitchell Starc, while the likes of Rinku Singh and Suyash Sharma should continue to flourish.

On 26th May, we should be there giving everything possible, and it starts from today. It is not going to start on the 26th, it is not going to start on the 23rd, it starts today. This is what we want to do. So, if we walk the same path and if we fight, I am sure we are going to achieve a lot of success. So, good luck guys, have the freedom, enjoy yourselves. You can ask questions whether closed doors, or in front of everyone, and I can assure you, from a support staff point of view, that we are going to be absolutely honest to everyone of you," Gambhir concluded.

KKR will kickstart their IPL 2024 campaign with a contest against the new-look Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.