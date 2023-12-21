"There is a slight undercurrent with regards to Rohit going" - Aakash Chopra says only an improper team atmosphere can stop Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra feels Mumbai Indians' only stumbling block in IPL 2024 could be an improper team atmosphere due to the sudden change in captaincy from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya.

MI traded in Pandya from the Gujarat Titans ahead of the auction. They subsequently named the Baroda all-rounder as their captain, replacing Rohit, who has led them to all five of their IPL titles.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Mumbai Indians could have a great run in IPL 2024 if they gel well as a unit (4:30):

"If the Mumbai Indians play to their potential this year, they should be at the podium. Being in the top four is almost a given. Only one thing can stop them. They have done a great job for Hardik Pandya, made a good team, but Hardik Pandya will have to make the team atmosphere."

The former India opener added:

"He will have to get everyone together. This team usually stays together. There is no doubt about that, but there is a slight undercurrent with regards to Rohit going.

"I really hope nothing goes wrong there because if there is no problem there, Mumbai is the side to beat."

Chopra pointed out that Pandya's acquisition has given MI a formidable Indian contingent.

He highlighted that the presence of Rohit, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Piyush Chawla implies that they have seven capped players among the eight Indians likely to be in their best XII, with Akash Madhwal being the only exception.

"An absolute steal in 5 crores" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' acquisition of Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee excelled for South Africa in the 2023 ODI World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra said that Mumbai Indians were fortunate at the IPL 2024 auction, as they got Gerald Coetzee relatively cheaply (2:30):

"No one picked Gerald Coetzee. It was beyond my understanding. Whoever did a mock auction thought Gerald Coetzee would go for at least 10-12 crores, could have gone for 14 or 16 crores as well, and they got him for 5 crores. An absolute steal in 5 crores."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that luck favored MI, as they also got Dilshan Madushanka for just ₹4.6 crore:

"If KKR had not given close to 25 crores for Mitchell Starc, Dilshan Madushanka too would have gone to them. So Madushanka also came to them (MI). They got two players for 9.6 crore rupees, which is probably lesser than the amount for one."

Chopra termed Nuwan Thushara as another good acquisition for Mumbai Indians, highlighting that he;s an excellent death bowler and a very decent bowler overall. He added that Mohammad Nabi's purchase towards the end of the auction has strengthened their spin-bowling department as well.

