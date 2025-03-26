"There is something special in Rohit Sharma's bat"- Top 10 funny memes as PBKS edge out GT in IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 11 runs in the fifth match of IPL 2025. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the high-scoring thriller on Tuesday, March 25.

Ad

PBKS batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Shreyas Iyer (97*), Priyansh Arya (47), and Shashank Singh (44*) starred for the Punjab Kings in the batting department, helping their side notch up a daunting first-innings total of 243/5 in 20 overs. R Sai Kishore (3/30) was the only GT bowler to concede runs with an economy rate of less than 10. Even Rashid Khan was not spared as he gave away 48 runs in his four-over spell while picking up a wicket.

Ad

Trending

In reply, GT managed to reach 232/5 in 20 overs and fell 12 runs short of the victory in the end. Sai Sudharsan (74), Jos Buttler (54), Sherfane Rutherford (46), and Shubman Gill (33) tried their best, but failed to get their side over the line. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for PBKS in the bowling department, while Vijaykumar Vyshak bowled magnificently in the death overs to restrict GT batters from scoring freely.

Fans on social media enjoyed Tuesday night's IPL 2025 contest between PBKS and GT. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Ad

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

"We let ourselves down with the fielding"- GT captain Shubman Gill after loss vs PBKS in IPL 2025 clash

At the post-match presentation, GT skipper Shubman Gill reflected on the loss in their opening contest of IPL 2025 versus PBKS, saying:

"We got our chances when we were bowling and batting. Conceded too many runs at the back end, we let ourselves down with the fielding. Too many misfields and dropped catches. Matter of chases in such games. Those three overs in the middle we scored around 18 runs. We didn't score as many in the first three overs. That cost us the game."

Ad

He continued:

"Many positives for us today, good start to the tournament, I'd say. (On Vyshak) Not easy coming in as an impact player and delivering those yorkers. Credit to them for delivering those yorkers. Always a good wicket to bat on here. Challenge is going to be restricting the opposition for those runs."

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off in the sixth match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday (March 26) in Guwahati.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback