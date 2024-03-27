"These officers should be suspended or terminated immediately" - Fans react as Virat Kohli's fan gets thrashed for breaching security in IPL 2024

In a piece of disturbing news, a Virat Kohli fan was beaten by security officers for obstructing the field and meeting the legendary batter during the IPL 2024 game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday.

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter), two security officers were seen hitting the fan black and blue. That came after he trespassed the security, and went on to touch Kohli's feet.

For the unversed, the incident happened when Kohli was batting during his match-winning knock against PBKS. The fan was separated by the securities before the horrific incident came to light.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time that a fan has breached security to meet a cricketer. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to the development. One user wrote:

These officers should be suspended or terminated immediately. They have absolutely no right to do this. @RCBTweets

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chasing 177 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Virat Kohli scored 77 runs off 49 balls at a strike rate of 157.14, including two sixes and 11 boundaries. RCB won the game by four wickets to register their first of IPL 2024.

Earlier, Kohli scored 21 (20) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024 opener.

The 35-year-old recently skipped the five-match home Test series against England. The right-handed batter returned to action after spending quality time with his family as his wife Anushka Sharma gave birth to their second child 'Akaay'.

Last season, Kohli had amassed 639 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 139.82, including two centuries and six fifties.

With 7361 runs in 239 games, the right-hander is the leading run-scorer in the T20 league, hitting seven centuries and 51 half-centuries. He was retained by the Bengaluru-based franchise for ₹15 crore ahead of the ongoing 2024 season.

"Still got it I guess" - Virat Kohli responds to critics ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli shut his critics after his match-winning knock for RCB against PBKS in IPL 2024 clash. The Delhi batter said that he still can deliver in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli said in the post-match show:

"I know my name is often used to just promote the T20 game across the world when it comes to T20 cricket these days but still got it I guess."

He added:

"In T20, I'm opening, I try to give the team a blazing start. But when wickets start falling, you have to understand the conditions as well. You have to come up with a game plan and keep improving."

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29.