"They are alive but the team is still on the ventilator" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 win vs Gujarat Titans

Aakash Chopra feels the Delhi Capitals' (DC) win in their IPL 2023 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) has just kept alive their remote hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Capitals set a 131-run target for the Titans after opting to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2. Their bowlers then restricted Hardik Pandya and Co. to 125/6 to help their team register a narrow five-run win.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals' win continued the sequence of upsets and kept them barely alive in the tournament, elaborating:

"If you see the last four matches, whichever team was there in the top four lost. Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants lost, and now Gujarat Titans have also lost. Delhi have got a win. They are alive but the team is still on the ventilator."

On the flip side, the former Indian opener highlighted that the Gujarat Titans are well-placed despite the loss, stating:

"Everything that was going right for Gujarat fell apart this time. This has happened a few times now this season. They are still secure but losing three matches at home is not a great story. However, they are still a good side."

The Gujarat Titans are perched atop the IPL 2023 points table with 12 points from nine games. The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have garnered only six points in as many matches and are the current wooden spoon holders.

"I am going to go with a very unlikely hero" - Aakash Chopra picks Aman Khan as his MVP for Delhi Capitals-Gujarat Titans clash

Aman Khan's half-century bailed the Delhi Capitals out of a precarious situation. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While picking his most valuable player (MVP) for the game, Aakash Chopra pointed out that there were a plethora of noteworthy performances, observing:

"I am going to go with a very unlikely hero. You get many praiseworthy performances in a low-scoring match. Mohammad Shami - the best bowler on the day. Then the runs Aman Khan scored because of which Delhi continued to breathe. Then Hardik Pandya scored a half-century. What about Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma?"

The cricketer-turned-commentator chose Aman Hakim Khan as his MVP, reasoning:

"I am going with an uncapped player - Aman Khan. He is my most valuable player for the simple reason that he is uncapped, there was a lot of pressure as the team had collapsed. Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Hardik Pandya wouldn't have come into this match if he had not scored that fifty."

Khan walked out to bat when the Delhi Capitals were in dire straits at 23/5 after five overs. He scored a 44-ball 51 and strung together half-century partnerships with Axar Patel (27 off 30) and Ripal Patel (23 off 13) to take his team to a fighting total.

