“They can always look at pushing Rohit Sharma down the order” - Former India captain makes a big suggestion amid MI batter’s IPL 2025 woes

Former India women's captain Anjum Chopra has suggested that moving Rohit Sharma down the order in the Mumbai Indians (MI) batting line-up could help resolve his batting woes. The 47-year-old felt that not starting Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with big scores could have affected Sharma.

The former MI captain has made scores of 0, 8, 13, 17 and 18 in the five matches of IPL 2025 so far. He has been used as an Impact Player by the franchise, a move that was criticized by former India batter Manoj Tiwary, recently.

"I mean, they have options, they can always look at pushing Rohit Sharma down the order or not utilizing all those options are always there. But it's not that Rohit Sharma is out of form, it's just that sometimes you don't start the tournament on that good a note or that high a note and it can affect you as a batter or as a player as well," Chopra told PTI Videos in an exclusive interaction on Tuesday, April 15 (via NDTV).

Chopra added that it was "not a crime" to be out of form, but admitted that the lack of runs from Sharma's bat was not helping the team. She felt the India captain's poor form was not helping MI get off to quick starts at the top of the order.

"You can be out of form. It's not a crime to be out of form. The only idea is that it's not helping, it's not setting the start that Mumbai Indians were looking for or are looking for right at the top," she added.

Rohit Sharma aims for revival in form against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday

After suffering two consecutive defeats to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), MI returned to winning ways with a 12-run victory over the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, April 13.

The five-time champions are set to play two consecutive home matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, April 17, and Sunday, April 20.

The two matches present an opportunity to get back to form as MI enter a crucial phase in the tournament, with the bid of climbing higher up on the points table. The Hardik Pandya-led side are placed seventh on the points table with four points in six matches so far.

