"They can still continue to trust that player"- Simon Doull gives Shane Watson reference to MI skipper Rohit Sharma's poor form

Former New Zealand cricketer and well-known commentator Simon Doull feels the Mumbai Indians (MI) can still afford to play an out-of-form Rohit Sharma since their other batters have been firing on all cylinders and winning them games.

It was yet another failure for the Mi skipper on Tuesday, as he was dismissed for 7 runs off just 8 balls. Despite that, Mumbai managed to chase down 200 runs in just 16.3 overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, Simon Doull opened up about how the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) backed an out-of-form Shane Watson to the hilt in 2018 and how the latter delivered with a century in the final. He said:

"When a team keeps winning without a player scoring runs, they can still continue to trust that player. This is what CSK did with Watson (in 2018). They carried him through the tournament and he repaid the faith in the final."

Doull also shed light on the selection headache MI could have if Tilak Varma is fit. He added:

"Loved the way Ishan went about hitting in the powerplay. But it's just not working for Rohit. Now what happens if Tilak Varma is fit? You can't drop Nehal Wadhera now."

Simon Doull on Suryakumar Yadav's incredible knock

Simon Doull heaped praise on MI star Suryakumar Yadav for his incredible knock of 83(35) that took the game away from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He spoke about how well 'SKY' managed to find the gaps in the field on a consistent basis.

On this, Doull stated:

"It has been a season of two halves for him (SKY). The last four-five games that he has had have been just unbelievable. All the sixes were great, but the way he waited on a slower delivery outside off stump and timed it through point, shows that he has the game to wait, assess and still play the shot."

With a crunch game against the Gujarat Titans on Friday, MI will want Rohit Sharma to find his mojo soon.

