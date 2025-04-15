"They choked Chennai in the last match" - Aakash Chopra on KKR ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has said that he doesn't have too many suggestions for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He pointed out that the defending champions are playing well and strangulated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game.

KKR will lock horns with PBKS in Match 31 of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15. The visitors annihilated CSK by eight wickets in Chennai in their last game on April 11.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that KKR thrashed CSK in their previous game and don't have too many issues heading into their IPL 2025 clash against PBKS.

"This team is doing well. There is no doubt about that. They choked Chennai in the last match. They grabbed their neck and didn't let them breathe. They bowled like that, restricted them to 103, and chased it in 10 overs. I don't have too many suggestions, strategies, or game plans for them. They know what they are doing, and Rahane is leading the team well," he said (14:10).

However, Chopra pointed out the three-time IPL champions would want to register a few back-to-back wins.

"However, they don't want alternate wins and losses. They want two, in fact three, consecutive wins because a day would come when they would also lose two or three consecutive games. So this match will be extremely crucial for Kolkata from that point of view," he observed.

With six points from as many games, KKR are placed fifth on the IPL 2025 points table. They are yet to register two successive wins and will hope to end that trend against PBKS.

"The captain is playing very well" - Aakash Chopra on Ajinkya Rahane ahead of KKR's IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

Ajinkya Rahane is KKR's top run-getter in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Ajinkya Rahane's impressive run with the bat has been among KKR's positives in IPL 2025.

"The captain is playing very well. We are delighted to see Ajinkya Rahane's batting evolution because he is a very good guy. When good things happen to good people, you feel good about it. He doesn't have the power game. His game is about technique, timing and placement. He allows the ball to come to him all the time," he said (12:20).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the veteran batter has made the most of his ability by making slight technical changes.

"He is using his bottom hand slightly better this time because he cannot generate power any other way. He has started collapsing his back leg, and that allows him to play the pick-up shot better than earlier. That makes him a really special player. If someone is getting the most out of himself, that is Ajinkya Rahane," Chopra explained.

Ajinkya Rahane has amassed 204 runs at a strike rate of 154.54 in six innings in IPL 2025. He is the only KKR player to aggregate more than 150 runs thus far this season.

