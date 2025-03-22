“They were considering me for a replacement” - Bangladesh pacer’s huge claim on IPL 2025 team

Bangladesh's all-format pacer Taskin Ahmed has revealed that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had got in touch with him to rope him in as an injury replacement for IPL 2025. The right-arm speedster, who had reportedly been denied NOC for IPL before, remains hopeful that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will have no objection this time if a call-up comes.

One of the top bowlers from the country, Taskin is one of the only three bowlers in the world to have taken a seven-wicket haul in T20 cricket along with Syazrul Idrus, who did it for Malaysia and Colin Ackermann, who achieved it for Leicestershire. In three matches of the Dhaka Premier League, the 29-year-old has bagged eight wickets at 23.75.

Speaking to Bangladesh reporters on Friday (March 21), Taskin stated, as quoted by India Today:

"The contact was made because... In the mega auction, no Bangladeshi player was picked. In big tournaments, many players are brought in as replacements. Lucknow had contacted me in this regard. They asked if I was available, as they were considering me for a replacement if needed. They were checking whether I would get an NOC if called as a replacement. If I get a call from anyone, I hope I will get the NOC this time."

As far as Bangladesh players go, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Litton Das have played in the IPL. However, no cricketer from their nation managed to bag a deal in the auction held last year.

"If selected, I am hopeful about getting the NOC" - Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed (Credits: Getty)

Taskin, who is yet to play in the IPL, also revealed that he has spoken to the board in case of any eventuality and doesn't see any problems coming through. He added:

"If they need me, that's the first thing. If they need someone and I am fit, then the NOC request is considered. I have spoken to the board. If I get a call, there shouldn't be any issues with the NOC, based on the discussions we've had. The first thing is that I need to get the call. If selected, I am hopeful about getting the NOC. Based on my discussions with the board, there shouldn't be any problems with the NOC this year."

Meanwhile, the Super Giants will face the Delhi Capitals on March 24 in their IPL 2025 campaign opener.

