"They found the culprits"- DC captain David Warner informs about the recovery of stolen kits of himself and his teammates

The stolen kit bags comprising the bats and other cricket gear of Delhi Capitals (DC) players were recovered on Friday, April 21. DC captain David Warner divulged the information by sharing a picture of the stolen goods on his Instagram story.

A couple of days ago, it was reported that 16 bats, along with pads, shoes, thigh pads, and gloves, went missing once DC players landed in Delhi following their match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bangalore.

After an investigation, the items were partially recovered and returned to the Delhi Capitals players today. Warner took to his official Instagram handle and shared the following picture in his story:

David Warner's latest Instagram story.

On the cricketing front, DC managed to register their first IPL 2023 victory on Thursday night (April 20) after suffering five losses on the trot. They defeated KKR by four wickets in a low-scoring match on a slow Delhi track. KKR batted first and could only muster 127 runs on the board.

In reply, David Warner then led his side from the front with an impactful half-century as Delhi went on to win the game in the final over.

DC's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

7. April 24 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

8. April 29 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

9. May 2 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

10. May 6 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

11. May 10 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium

12. May 13 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

13. May 17 - 7:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

14. May 20 - 3:30 pm IST - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

