"They get happy when I don't predict Punjab to win"- Aakash Chopra shares hilarious exchange with Arshdeep Singh ahead of SRH vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has been making predictions for every game of the IPL 2023 season so far on his YouTube channel. Interestingly, most of his predictions have gone the opposite way, especially when it comes to predicting which team will win the game.

In his previews for the first two games of Punjab Kings (PBKS), Chopra predicted the opposition to win and on both occasions, Punjab emerged victorious.

While fans have started to troll the former Indian batter because of this pattern, PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh is also aware of this trend in prediction.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about his hilarious conversation with Arshdeep Singh:

I met Arshdeep one day and he told me that they see my predictions and get happy when I don't predict Punjab to win. In the previous two games, I didn't predict Punjab to win and they won. So continuing with the trend, I again predict that Punjab will lose this game so that maybe Arshdeep has a smile on his face at the end of the game."

PBKS have covered up for their weaknesses so far - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels that the Punjab Kings don't really have much depth in their spin department with Rahul Chahar being the only out-and-out quality spinner. He also reckoned that the depth of Punjab's batting hasn't been tested so far and they have done well to win their two games despite these loopholes.

"The likes of Prabhsimran, Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma and captain Shikhar Dhawan have done well for Punjab so far and it's been a collective effort. The depth in their batting as well as spin department hasn't been exposed yet and they have done well so far to cover it up," Chopra said.

PBKS will look to make it three wins from as many games against the SunRrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9.

