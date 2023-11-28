"They did a huge favor to Mumbai" - Aakash Chopra on RCB acquiring Cameron Green from Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) did a massive favor to the Mumbai Indians (MI) by acquiring Cameron Green.

The Australian all-rounder moved to the Bangalore-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, thereby adding a whopping ₹17.5 crore to MI's balance of ₹15.25 crore after the retention process was completed. It allowed the five-time champions to acquire Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans for ₹15 crore and still have ₹17.75 crore left in their purse heading into the auction.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that RCB's acquisition of Green helped MI's cause. He reasoned (0:01):

"Green has gone red or you can say RCB have gone Green. They did a huge favor to Mumbai because if this deal had not happened, the Hardik deal too wouldn't have happened. Things have changed suddenly."

The former India opener feels RCB could have got Green at a cheaper price at the auction. He elaborated (4:10):

"It wouldn't have been a bad idea to stop that (Hardik's) deal by not doing this (Green's) deal. I am seeing it from Bangalore's perspective and not from Mumbai's. They (MI) would have released him (Green). Would you have got Cameron Green more expensive than 17.5 crores if they had released him?"

Chopra acknowledged that the big-hitting all-rounder's acquisition has added depth and firepower to RCB's batting. However, he added that it would leave them with just one vacant spot for an overseas bowler, considering Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Green will likely be part of the playing XI.

"It was almost confirmed that Shubman would become the captain as soon as Hardik left" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill being appointed Gujarat Titans skipper

Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels Shubman Gill's appointment as the Gujarat Titans' captain after Hardik Pandya's departure is on expected lines. He said (5:10):

"Shubman Gill is the new Gujarat Titans captain. A lot of things have happened to him at 23 years of age, which is fascinating and fantastic. It was almost confirmed that Shubman would become the captain as soon as Hardik left."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the Titans could have faced selection issues had Kane Williamson been given the captaincy. He explained:

"There was a school of thought about whether Kane Williamson should be made the captain. You have an example of Hyderabad already. Kane is such a good person, he drops himself if he is not doing well."

Chopra pointed out that Rashid Khan and David Miller are virtually indispensable for the Gujarat Titans and that they might also want to play Noor Ahmad, thereby consuming three of the four available overseas positions in the playing XI. He added that Gill is a better choice, highlighting that IPL franchises should have an Indian captain.

Poll : Did RCB err in trading in Cameron Green from the Mumbai Indians? Yes No 0 votes