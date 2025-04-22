"They are just petrified of him" - Yuvraj Singh's mother makes stunning revelation about Team India stars amid IPL 2025

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's mother, Shabman Singh, revealed how much Team India batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma fear Yuvraj. It is well known that the former left-hander has mentored the duo in their young careers.

Ad

Abhishek, in particular, has been vocal about Yuvraj being his mentor and guiding force. The southpaw has often credited Yuvraj after playing match-winning knocks for India or in the IPL.

Abhishek has become a mainstay for India in T20Is since debuting in the format in the middle of last year. Meanwhile, Gill has played all three formats for India and is arguably their best ODI batter.

In an interview with Curly Tales amid the 2025 IPL season, Shabman spoke about Yuvraj's mentorship of the star Indian duo, saying (Via TOI):

Ad

Trending

"He has these young kids — Shubman and Abhishek. He watches every game they play and calls them in the evening to discuss their performance. They are just petrified of him."

Gill and Abhishek were making their way up the ranks with Punjab, as Yuvraj was on his way out, playing for the same state. The former scored a brilliant 91 in Yuvraj's first-class game for Punjab in January 2019.

Ad

"I get nervous when they are batting" - Yuvraj Singh on Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma

In the same interview, Yuvraj Singh admitted getting nervous while watching Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill bat. The former recently broke the record for the highest score by an Indian batter in the IPL with his breathtaking 141 off 55 deliveries for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Gill is coming off a brilliant 90 off 55 deliveries in the most recent Gujarat Titans (GT) win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He has also led GT to the top of the points table with six wins in eight matches.

"My mom used to get nervous when I was at the crease. Now I get nervous when they are batting. I’ve spent a lot of time with them when they were growing up — training, mentoring, and just being there," said Yuvraj (Via aforementioned source).

Ad

Gill is in the midst of another excellent IPL season, with 305 runs in eight games at an average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 153.26. On the other hand, Abhishek has struggled for consistency, barring the sparkling 141 against PBKS.

He has scored 232 runs at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 188.61 in seven matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More