"They keep saying 'Ee sala cup namde' and we got it" - Shreyanka Patil after RCB's title win in WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Shreyanka Patil dedicated their Women's Premier League 2024 title win to their unwavering fans. The 21-year-old felt that their camp before the tournament has been integral to their victory.

The Royal Challengers delivered a resounding performance against the Delhi Capitals to clinch the title in the final. They lost only two wickets on their way to the paltry target of 114 in 19.3 overs.

Speaking to the host broadcaster, Patil said they are glad their hard work paid off on the night. She said:

"We did really work hard, we did have a camp before we played the season. It was amazing to get in touch with everyone and we had amazing team bonding sessions, drama and dance. They keep saying "Ee sala cup namde" and we got it. That's it guys, it is for the fans. Day in and day out we put our hard work and we manifested, win the game and we did it."

RCB's right-arm pacer Renuka Singh Thakur observed that not putting undue pressure on themselves went a long way in winning the final.

"Goosebumps moment, 1st trophy for us and I'm sure the fans are elated. The entire RCB fans supported us throughout, the team bonding was excellent as well. We just wanted to play simple cricket and didn't put too much pressure on ourselves," Renuka said.

Georgia Wareham credited Sophie Molineux for her role in restricting the Capitals to 113 when a chase of 200 looked well and truly on.

"The way Smriti was going about it, Soph [Molineux] did an unbelievable job, even today, she changed the game, we were looking at chasing 200 but she changed it," Wareham said.

RCB had notably lost to the Capitals on both occasions in the 2024 edition's group stage.

Delhi Capitals collapsed from 64-0 to 113 all out against RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Credits: Twitter)

The Capitals made an outstanding start after winning the toss as Shafali Varma and Meg Lanning together had added 61 runs in the first six overs. However, Sophie Molineux dismissed Varma, Alice Kapsey, and Jemimah Rodrigues in the eighth over to turn the contest on its head.

After Lanning and Varma, only two other batters (Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy) reached double-figures. Shreyanka Patil finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3.3-0-12-4 as the Capitals were bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, and Ellyse Perry made 30+ scores each to propel RCB to a historic title win.