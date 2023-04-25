“They are keyboard warriors” - Brett Lee slams Arjun Tendulkar’s trolls, urges youngster to learn from legendary father

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has slammed social media critics of Arjun Tendulkar. Describing them as “keyboard warriors”, he urged the young pacer to take a leaf out of his legendary father’s [Sachin] book and shut the outside noise.

Arjun was massively trolled after he conceded 31 runs in one over in the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22. Bowling the 16th over of the innings, the 23-year-old was slammed for two sixes and two fours. The over also included one wide and a no-ball.

Apart from proving expensive, the MI bowler was also criticized for being too slow. Asked for his thoughts on the criticism of Arjun, Lee had an advice for the cricketer. He told Hindustan Times:

"People criticize almost everything. If you look at Sandeep Sharma, he has been bowling at 120 kph. Arjun is at least bowling way faster than that. He is only 23 years of age and he has got his whole career ahead of him. My advice will be don't listen to critics.

"Like his dad had to go through like he misses out and gets a low score...you got to back yourself. He has got some wonderful skills. He can bowl at 140 kph so as soon as he gets comfortable bowling in the team environment, in front of the big lights and big crowd, his pace will increase.

Taking a dig at the trolls, the 46-year-old added:

“I see no issue with his pace. I know how fast he can bowl. He has got all the talent and all the right attributes. So my advice would be to keep doing what you have been doing and don't listen to those people who are trying to have a go at him because remember most people who will criticize on social media have never bowled a ball in their life. They are keyboard warriors.”

Arjun made his IPL debut in MI’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 16. He bowled two overs for 17 without claiming a wicket.

“His new-ball bowling is outstanding” - Brett Lee on Arjun Tendulkar

While Arjun has only played three IPL matches so far, Lee is super impressed with his performance. Asked which bowling phase will suit the youngster best, the former Aussie speedster asserted that, according to him, the left-armer can do all facets. He elaborated:

"The thing with Arjun Tendulkar is I have been super impressed. I feel he has been in wonderful fine form for the Mumbai Indians. His new-ball bowling is outstanding, he is swinging the ball, he is getting the most swing out of the Mumbai Indians. He is well-suited for the middle overs and with experience he will enjoy bowling at the death overs. I am all praise for him."

On Arjun’s mixed success in the tournament so far, Lee stated that it is a good learning curve for the bowler. He opined:

“It happens in T20 cricket and I keep reiterating to bowlers that in this format there will be games when bowlers go the journey. It has happened to me so many times. So you have to take the emotion out of it."

In three IPL matches, Arjun has claimed two wickets at an average of 41.50 and an economy rate of 10.60.

