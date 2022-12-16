"They have a lot of money, but need to spend wisely" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's kitty in IPL 2023 auction

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that just having the maximum amount of purse doesn't give the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) any advantage over others, unless they use it smartly.

Chopra opined that Hyderabad don't have enough batting strength in the core that they have retained and that's probably why he feels they may go hard for both the star all-rounders Ben Stokes and Cameron Green. Stokes will provide solidity to the middle order, while Green can open and be as explosive as he was against India.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the players that SRH might be willing to target in the IPL 2023 auction:

"The focus for Hyderabad should probably be on getting both Ben Stokes and Cameron Green. If not Green, then they might go hard for Curran. They have a lot of money but they will need to spend it wisely, or else there's no point."

Aakash Chopra on SRH's spin woes

Aakash Chopra believes the Sunrisers failed to replace the quality of spin that Rashid Khan provided while he was with the franchise. They do have Washington Sundar at their disposal but have also released left-arm spinner Jagadeesa Suchith and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal.

Chopra also named a few spinners that the franchise might want to have a look at in the IPL 2023 auction. He stated:

"Ever since they let Rashid Khan go, spinners have been a problem. They can go for Sikandar Raza, or Indian options like Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla."

SRH Retained players: Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Released players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

