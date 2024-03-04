"They might have to compromise a spinner" - Aakash Chopra questions whether Gujarat Titans will be able to play Rashid and Noor together in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra is unsure whether the Gujarat Titans will be able to play Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in tandem in IPL 2024.

Rashid picked up 27 wickets in 17 games at an economy rate of 8.23 in the Titans' run to the final in IPL 2023. Noor accounted for 16 dismissals at an economy rate of 7.82 in 13 matches last season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Mohammed Shami's potential absence and Hardik Pandya's move to the Mumbai Indians might not allow the Gujarat Titans to play Rashid and Noor together. He elaborated (3:10):

"Gujarat have a 'Karamati' Khan named Rashid Khan. He is absolutely outstanding. His injury would be fine by the time IPL comes. Then they have a bowler named Noor Ahmad. Both of them play in the XI for sure these days."

"However, will Shami's absence make a difference? Will they not be able to play two overseas spinners because of Hardik leaving? It is going to be a slight toss-up. They might have to compromise a spinner," the former India opener added.

Chopra reckons the Titans might be forced to play Spencer Johnson in Shami's absence and an additional overseas middle-order batter as Hardik has left. However, he acknowledged that the IPL 2022 champions have two very good Indian spin-bowling options in R Sai Kishore and Jayant Yadav apart from the Afghan duo.

"They have an eight-over bank in Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' spin attack

Axar Patel was the Delhi Capitals' most successful spinner in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Delhi Capitals, Aakash Chopra noted that they have two excellent spinners in Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. He said (7:15):

"Delhi aren't able to play three spinners and if they do, the third one gets hit nine out of 10 times. They have an eight-over bank in Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, which is very, very good."

However, the reputed commentator pointed out that the third spin-bowling option is the Capitals' Achilles heel.

"Kuldeep Yadav is a legit wicket-taker and Axar Patel can bowl even with the new ball. Their third spinner becomes a little weak link. They get Lalit Yadav to bowl at times and bring Pravin Dubey on other occasions. The third spinner has always been an issue," Chopra stated.

Axar picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.19 in 13 innings in IPL 2023. Kuldeep accounted for 10 dismissals at an economy rate of 7.36 in 14 games last season.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will Gujarat Titans be able to play Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in tandem in IPL 2024? Yes No 0 votes