"They might not even qualify" - Aakash Chopra says CSK are on a slightly slippery slope after IPL 2023 loss to KKR

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who seemed to be headed for a top-two finish, might not even qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs after their loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

MS Dhoni and Co. set KKR a 145-run target after opting to bat first in Chennai on Sunday, May 14. The visitors chased down the target with six wickets and nine balls to spare to deny the four-time champions a place in the playoffs for the time being and probably leave them with a must-win final game against the Delhi Capitals.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings are now in a slightly precarious position in terms of the playoff race, elaborating:

"Chennai have not yet qualified and they might not even qualify, that is also a possibility. Chennai are now stuck on 15 points. It seemed Chennai will definitely come back here and play the final as well but now you cannot say that it is guaranteed. They are finding themselves on a slightly slippery slope."

The former Indian opener pointed out that CSK were restricted to a below-par total after MS Dhoni erred in opting to bat first, stating:

"Chennai opted to bat first after winning the toss. Dhoni did say later that it was a small mistake as it was probably not a bat-first wicket because a lot of dew came later. The way they batted, it didn't seem they could reach 175 although Dhoni's understanding as that it was a 175-run pitch."

Dhoni admitted in the post-match interview that the decision to set a target backfired. He reasoned that a lot of dew came by the start of the second innings, thereby making 180 a par score.

"They were seen struggling right from the start" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's innings

CSK kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that all CSK batters, barring Shivam Dube, were seen struggling in the middle, observing:

"They were seen struggling right from the start. Devon Conway didn't look in sublime touch. Ruturaj Gaikwad got out and then Ajinkya Rahane got out. The ball was not coming that nicely onto the bat. You were restricted to a small total despite Shivam Dube's very good knock."

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine for helping KKR restrict CSK to a below-par total, saying:

"Shardul Thakur dismissed Devon Conway. Varun Chakaravarthy bowled very well. Sunil Narine came into his own. He dismissed Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali in the same over. He had picked up only one wicket in the previous nine games but now things are changing."

Narine (2/15) and Chakaravarthy (2/36) were KKR's most successful bowlers. Thakur picked up the crucial wicket of Devon Conway and conceded just 15 runs in the three overs he bowled.

