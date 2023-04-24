"They might turn their back on Prithvi Shaw now" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 clash vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Aakash Chopra feels the Delhi Capitals (DC) might look beyond Prithvi Shaw for their IPL 2023 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The two sides will lock horns in a bottom-of-the-table clash in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24. Shaw has managed just 47 runs at a dismal average of 7.83 in his six innings to date, with 15 being his best effort.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Delhi Capitals might drop Prithvi Shaw for Monday's game, saying:

"Delhi have finally won a match. They defeated Kolkata but that too with great difficulty. David Warner looked very good last time. They might turn their back on Prithvi Shaw now, that they will not play him now, that's a possibility."

The former Indian opener highlighted the Delhi Capitals' batting travails in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, elaborating:

"Mitchell Marsh will also have to score runs because he is also not scoring runs. It was Phil Salt's first match only. After that, everyone plays odd shots. Axar Patel plays well but no one makes him bat up the order."

David Warner (285) and Axar Patel (148) are the only two Delhi Capitals players to have reached the 100-run mark in the tournament thus far. While they are missing Rishabh Pant's services, all their overseas batters barring Warner have proved to be a huge letdown.

"Cricket is not played on paper" - Aakash Chopra on SunRisers Hyderabad's issues heading into Delhi Capitals clash

The SunRisers Hyderabad suffered a seven-wicket loss to the Chennai Super Kings in their last game. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the SunRisers Hyderabad, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Aiden Markram and Co. have not lived up to the pre-season hype surrounding their side, stating:

"Hyderabad are coming after losing their last match and they lost the match prior to that as well at home. The team looked good on paper, but cricket is not played on paper but on the ground, and there this team is in a slightly bad situation."

The reputed commentator added that SRH will expect more from their batters, elaborating:

"This pitch should suit Harry Brook, but they send Mayank Agarwal at No. 6. Rahul Tripathi will have to bat slightly better. Abhishek Sharma looked good but Aiden Markram will have to score runs. Heinrich Klaasen is good but he will have to play a big knock."

Chopra concluded by highlighting that both sides are struggling in the batting department. He picked SRH as the slight favorites heading into Monday's game due to their excellent home record.

