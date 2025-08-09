"They need a captain" - Aakash Chopra on Ravichandran Ashwin potentially becoming RR skipper if released by CSK

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Ravichandran Ashwin and Sanju Samson might swap franchises ahead of IPL 2026. He noted that Ashwin could captain the Rajasthan Royals (RR) next season if that trade happens.

Ad

Certain reports suggest that Samson has asked RR to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. As per subsequent reports, Ashwin has also asked the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to release him.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that Ashwin could lead the Rajasthan Royals next season if such a swap happens.

"Ash has said that he doesn't want to play for CSK, that he is not available. He might be allowed to leave as well. However, Sanju is going from there, and Ravichandran Ashwin anna is going from here. So will it be a straight swap?" Chopra said (10:50).

Ad

Trending

"RR's captain might come to CSK, although he might not become the captain as Ruturaj Gaikwad might remain the captain, but Ashwin goes to Rajasthan and becomes their captain because they need a captain," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that RR don't have an enticing captaincy option if Samson doesn't stay with the franchise.

"I was thinking who could become Rajasthan's captain if Sanju leaves. Dhruv Jurel, not ready and very, very young. Yashasvi Jaiswal, of course, has captaincy aspirations, but I don't think they will invest in him now. Riyan Parag was okay, okay last season. So it may just work out beautifully." Chopra observed.

Ad

Sanju Samson played three games as an impact sub at the start of IPL 2025 and subsequently missed five matches due to injuries. Riyan Parag captained the Rajasthan Royals in those games.

"Hasaranga and Theeksana haven't done the job that much" - Aakash Chopra on RR needing Ravichandran Ashwin as a spinner

Ravichandran Ashwin played only nine matches for CSK in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that while Sanju Samson would resolve CSK's future wicketkeeping issues, Ravichandran Ashwin would address RR's spin-bowling and captaincy concerns, if the swap happens.

Ad

"Sanju in yellow, so the keeping future is ready. Then MS Dhoni can do whatever he feels like. RR need an off-spinner as well because (Wanindu) Hasaranga and (Maheesh) Theekshana haven't done the job that much. So they would get that and a captain, and everything looks alright. I feel that can happen," he said (11:40).

Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana picked up 11 wickets apiece in as many games in IPL 2025, with economy rates of 9.04 and 9.76, respectively. Ravichandran Ashwin wasn't too successful either, accounting for seven wickets at an economy rate of 9.12 in nine matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More