"They obviously pop up all over my Instagram" - New Zealand star reacts to his sensational catches

The recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025 witnessed some sterling batting and bowling performances from some of the leading players in the world such as Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra, Varun Chakaravarthy among others.

However, one player caught the imagination of everyone for his ability to claim jaw dropping catches. New Zealand's Glenn Phillips became one of the most talked about players for his fielding brilliance over the course of the tournament, but admitted that he did not watch his own catches on loop.

“I don’t actually watch any on loop. When they happen, I watch them on loop for a little bit because they obviously pop up all over my Instagram, but I think the catch of Marcus Stoinis on the boundary at the T20 World Cup, that’s probably the one I’ve seen the most,” Phillips told Sportstar in an interview.

The uniqueness to Glenn Phillips lies in the fact that he can bat in the middle-order, bowl off spin and even keep wickets, if the need arises. The 28-year-old, who will represent Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, said that off spin bowling was the skill he was working on to get better.

“Improving my bowling has been a bigger challenge, because I had a lot of wicketkeeping bias to get over. I have always been a good fielder, and everybody knows I’ve always been a good fielder."

“But in New Zealand, we’ve got a thing where (it’s assumed) keepers physically aren’t able to bowl. I am trying to change that stigma. It took years to be able to get the opportunity to bowl and prove that I could do it, so bowling is definitely the more challenging side of things," Glenn Phillips added.

Hate for wicketkeeping forces Glenn Phillips to turn to off spin bowling

Glenn Phillips opened up about the reason to pursue off spin bowling, revealing that he did not enjoy wicket keeping and found standing behind the wickets "really boring." He said:

“It was pretty simple. I hate wicketkeeping, so that is the first off. Then off-spin side of things, I have been doing for a long, long time. I have always bowled in the nets. I have loved it."

“I felt like as a wicketkeeper, I was stuck in one place and it was really boring. I didn’t enjoy it at all. But to be able to have the opportunity to bowl, that means I can be involved in both halves, and that’s what that is the most appealing part of it," Phillips said.

Glenn Phillips' GT will take on Punjab Kings in their IPL 2025 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

