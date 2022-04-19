"They put ice cream on a bun, added a piece of chicken to it and said it will help me score runs" - Suryakumar Yadav on Kishan-Pant antics

Suryakumar Yadav has been a part of the Indian team for quite some time now. The 31-year-old has had multiple opportunities to interact with both young wicketkeepers Ishan Kishan, who is also his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate, and Rishabh Pant.

Having played together in the 2016 U19 World Cup, Pant and Kishan naturally share a great camaraderie. Yadav revealed that when these two youngsters get together, there is no stopping them.

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Breakfast with Champions', here's what Suryakumar Yadav had to say about the fun the two wicketkeepers have when they are together:

"If Pant and Ishan get together, then it is a height. They can eat absolutely anything. Once they put ice cream on a bun and then added a piece of chicken to it and told me 'Eat this, you will score a lot of runs bhaiya.' They are both pure soul, clean heart."

Suryakumar Yadav on his friendship with Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been the pillars of MI's success over the past few seasons. The duo have spent a lot of time both on and off the field and that has helped strengthen their bond. On this, Yadav stated:

"Ishan is one of my best friends in the team. You have to have him around, especially when you have lost a match. Like signal bounces, even he bounces from one topic to another. Even in training I told my trainer I want to train with him only. I want him in every sponsor commitment."

Yadav and Ishan Kishan have also formed some crucial partnerships for MI. However, they never speak about cricket-related topics when they bat together. The 31-year-old added:

"Whenever we bat together, we don't look at the scoreboard unless we have to chase. We speak about different things apart from cricket like 'If we win the game today then we will order brownie ice cream'. It's fun."

The duo will continue to be a part of the MI core in their bid to once again build another champion team in the years to come.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra