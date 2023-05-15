“They didn't really get us out, but we got ourselves out” - Kumar Sangakkara laments RR's ultra-positive batting approach in powerplay

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Kumar Sangakkara has opined that the team’s batters went too hard in the powerplay in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which resulted in them getting bundled out for 59. Sangakkara added that more than RCB bowlers getting them out, it was more a case of batters throwing their wickets away.

RR went down to RCB by a massive margin of 112 runs in match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14. Chasing 172, Rajasthan were bundled out for 59 in 10.3 overs, registering the third-lowest total in IPL history.

In a post-match press conference, Sangakkara tried to make sense of RR’s dramatic batting collapse and stated:

"It was a poor batting performance. We bowled well to keep them under 170, which on this pitch was going to be a good chase. I think we got a little bit carried away in the powerplay, thinking that we had to score too many runs there and try to be ultra-positive.

"It was a case of trying to build partnerships but unfortunately we were five down coming out of the powerplay that was probably the end of the game.

Asked about skipper Sanju Samson’s heave, which cost him his wicket, immediately after the dismissals of the openers, Sangakkara replied that one individual cannot be blamed as the whole batting unit failed. He said:

“That’s a shot that Sanju plays often. Sometimes you don’t miss it and sometimes you do. He’s an aggressive player. He always plays for the side. In T20 cricket, you are going to get out. Unfortunately, we lost way too many wickets in the powerplay.

"They didn't really get us out, but we got ourselves out, it was pretty obvious to see. So, it was not about one individual it's about the whole batting unit and we weren't good enough today.”

Shimron Hetmyer’s 35 off 19 was the highest individual score in RR’s paltry total on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, now other results will have to go our way” - Sangakkara on playoffs qualification chances

The loss against RCB has severely dented RR’s qualification hopes. They have slipped to the sixth position with 12 points from 13 games.

On the team’s chances of making the playoffs, Sangakkara commented:

"We'll have to wait, have one game left. Unfortunately, now other results will have to go our way, we got to play for some pride and make sure we win it.”

RR last league match in IPL 2023 will be against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Friday, May 19.

