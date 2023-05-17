"They were really noisy but in a good way" - Sikandar Raza on playing at Chepauk in IPL 2023

Zimbabwe and Punjab Kings all-rounder Sikandar Raza opened up on his final-over heroics against the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk this year. The veteran all-rounder recalled that it was the noisiest atmosphere he ever played in and the home support only motivated him.

Raza, who took strike during the last over of that game while chasing 201, faced Matheesha Pathirana as the Kings required nine runs to win. It came down to three off the final over when Raza and Shahrukh Khan ran after the former struck a powerful shot over square leg.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Raza said the supporters deserve credit for the win as their cheering created an excellent vibe. The 37-year-old also took pride at PBKS becoming the first side to nail a 200+ run-chase against CSK and said:

"I give credit to their supporters. It wasn't the biggest stadium I have played at, but certainly the noisiest stadium. The CSK fans were cheering their team from the first to the last ball. They were really noisy but in a good way. It was a great vibe.

"I know they were supporting the home team but I enjoyed that atmosphere. Most importantly, we became the first team to successfully chase 200-plus in Chennai. It hasn't been done before."

Reflecting on Pathirana's performance in IPL 2023, the veteran feels the youngster is trickier to face than Lasith Malinga as his delivery comes at a lower trajectory. He explained:

"Pathirana is a quality talent. I remember that Malinga was hard enough to face but Pathirana is just a bit trickier. His arm comes lower. Malinga was side on, I remember.

"On that wicket, with those cutters and his 145kph pace, you just didn't know what's coming. I was just trying to find a boundary so I was lucky to get those three runs."

Pathirana picked up the crucial wicket of Sam Curran in the game, ending a 57-run stand between him and Liam Livingstone. The 20-year-old finished with figures of 4-0-36-1.

"On that wicket, it was harder to score" - Sikandar Raza on his fifty against LSG

When asked about his performance against the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana, Raza said the wicket and the opposition's bowling attack meant he had to take his time before going for the big shots. He elaborated:

"I'd say that Lucknow is a quality side with a good seam and spin attack. On that wicket, it was harder to score. It was a tough chase, so to come out on top of that game… the only reason we still have a chance to qualify is that we did well in away matches.

"It has been a real strength for us. It was difficult to hit from ball one. You had to give yourself a bit of time to assess the pace of the wicket."

The right-hander fell in the 18th over for a 41-ball 57 when Punjab still needed 21. However, Shahrukh Khan carried the side to a win with three balls to spare.

