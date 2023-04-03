Create

“They sit along late nights till 1 am and 2 am” - Sanju Samson reckons Yuzvendra Chahal is very happy in RR family

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 03, 2023 09:48 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal, IPL 2023
Yuzvendra Chahal (middle) claimed four wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has opined that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is enjoying his time with the franchise since joining the team. He praised the experienced cricketer’s chilled-out attitude, adding that his presence makes a huge impact.

Surprisingly released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Chahal was purchased by Rajasthan for ₹6.50 crore. He went on to win the Purple Cap last season, claiming 27 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 19.51 and an economy rate of 7.75.

The 32-year-old began his IPL 2023 campaign on an impressive note, registering figures of 4/17 in RR’s 72-run thumping of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 2.

In a post-match press conference following Rajasthan’s impressive win, Samson opened up on Chahal’s positive impact on the franchise. He said:

“The day he joined out family here, wearing that pink, you could see that happy smile in him. He’s a very happy kind of a character, who brings along all the people inside his room or restaurant. They sit along late nights till 1 am and 2 am. He’s a very chilled kind of guy, so his presence makes a huge impact.
“Him, being him, wearing this pink jersey, I think he definitely has a great role to play. I felt that he was very happy today (Sunday), the way he bowled and getting those wickets is definitely going to help him.”
Chahal got the key wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook as RR restricted SRH to 131/8, defending a total of 203/5.

“There is a lot of positive energy which Jos brings to the side” - Sanju Samson

Apart from Chahal, Samson also lauded opening batter Jos Buttler, stating that the England white-ball captain brings a lot of positive energy into the RR camp. The 28-year-old asserted:

“His presence itself brings a lot of positive energy to the team. He looks a bit of a serious kind of guy, but he has a lot of fun inside the dressing room and in the bus. He likes to talk to people and I think people are learning a lot.
“The way Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting this season; it has to rub on to the youngsters. There is a lot of positive energy which Jos brings to the side. His role, as everyone’s, is equally important.”
Buttler was Player of the Match for slamming 54 off only 22 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
