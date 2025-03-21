"They why are you smiling?" - RCB captain Rajat Patidar gets hilariously trolled by Mr. Nags ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's newest appointed captain Rajat Patidar was hilariously trolled by Mr. Nags on the RCB Insider Show. The latest episode of the same was uploaded by RCB on their YouTube channel.

The RCB Insider series, hosted by Danish Sait as Mr. Nags, has seen many RCB players participating in the show and being asked funny questions. One such incident happened in the most recent video of the show wherein he asked Patidar the following question:

"So Rajat when you were appointed as captain, all the former captains of RCB gave you their approval. Like Virat and Faf gave their message. Do you think other teams should have followed a similar strategy when announcing captaincy?"

Patidar replied by apologizing and said that he didn't follow what was going on. Mr. Nags further questioned him:

"Oh so innocent Rajat, you really don't know? Then why are you smiling? (laughs)"

Mr. Nags also took a dig at Mumbai Indians, referring to their captaincy saga last season. Take a look at the video of the same below:

Rajat Patidar will be looking to start his IPL captaincy journey with a win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajat Patidar will be hoping to win their first ever IPL title- Source: Getty

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Rajat Patidar was announced as the captain of the side. The 31-year-old led Madhya Pradesh last year in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. He helped his domestic team get to the summit clash, where they fell short of the eventual champions, Mumbai.

Patidar will be hoping that is not the case as his chapter in IPL as a captain gets underway against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on March 22. He will hope that he can lead the franchise to their first IPL title while also putting on a show with the bat in hand.

