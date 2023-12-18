"They spent too much on him thinking that big things were going to come from him" - Hogg predicts SRH to go after  Brook again in IPL 2024 auction

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg feels that the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will try to rope in Harry Brook yet again at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), preferably for a much lower sum than compared to last time.

The 2016 IPL champions secured Brook's services in the 2023 mini-auction after making a massive bid of ₹13.25 crore. However, the English batter could not justify the massive price tag and ended up scoring only 190 runs in 11 innings, including a memorable ton against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

SRH initially tried out Brook in the middle order before promoting him to the top of the order following his poor run of form. He has looked in good touch of late, having a decent ODI World Cup after being omitted from the squad. Brook recently scored a winning cameo of 31 runs off just seven deliveries in England's win over West Indies in the third T20I.

"They got rid of Harry Brook and threw him back into the auction. They spent too much on him thinking that big things were going to come from him. But, he is first on the list and Travis Head is second. SRH have a lot of money to spend," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

"They know everyone is going to be after Travis Head, so they will be hoping to get Harry Brook back for about 20 percent of the price they paid for him in the last auction. That will free up a little bit of money to strengthen the bowling department with an overseas quick, but also they need strength in the spin department, a wicket-taking option and I think they will go for Mujeeb-ur-Rahman," Hogg further stated.

SRH finished last in the points table in IPL 2023, marking such an instance for the second time in three years. They have a purse of ₹34 crore left with a total of nine slots remaining.

"Just imagine Shami and Starc opening the bowling for GT in the powerplay" - Brad Hogg

Gujarat Titans (GT) head into the 2024 IPL mini-auction with the most stacked purse, but they have some crucial roles to fill as well. They will have a hard time replacing Hardik Pandya in the playing XI and also have some other concerns that need addressing in the bowling department.

Brad Hogg feels that GT can rope in Mitchell Starc at the auction to form a menacing new-ball bowling pair along with the ever-prolific Mohammed Shami.

"They have the most money to spend, and they are going to go hard out for Travis Head. They want an explosive opening batter and he is the man for the job. They also have enough money in the bank for a big overseas quick to really complement Shami in the bowling department, so watch out for Mitchell Starc," Hogg said.

"He will be the man that GT picks up. He will be a great acquisition and don't be scared GT fans, he will really come this time. Just imagine Shami and Starc opening the bowling for GT in the powerplay, they are going to be hard to beat," Hogg added.

Will SRH and GT go after Harry Brook and Mitchell Starc, respectively, at the IPL 2024 mini-auction? Let us know what you think.