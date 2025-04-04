“They've got so many batters and nobody could score runs” - Indian legend’s brutal dig at SRH after crushing loss to KKR in IPL 2025

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took a brutal dig at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after their huge loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Kolkata beat Hyderabad by 80 runs at the Eden Gardens on Thursday (April 3).

Batting first, KKR put up a challenging total of 200/6 on the board. However, it proved to be way more than enough as SRH were skittled out for just 120 runs in 16.4 overs. They were nowhere in the chase and slumped to their third successive defeat.

Despite having a power-packed batting line-up, they failed to chase down the total or even come close. Sehwag said that SRH have disappointed and none of their batters could score runs.

“Hyderabad have disappointed. What can I say? They've got so many batters and nobody could score runs, and they get all out at 120. The paying public has come to see you. Yes, the game was in Kolkata, but Hyderabad has a reputation. That it will be entertaining to watch them. It was just disappeared here,” he told on Cricbuzz (via Hindustan Times).

Sehwag further said that neither the wicket nor KKR's bowling was too difficult. He highlighted that the batters need to spend more time at the crease to be able to score. Their strategy of just going hard did not work for them.

“Neither was (KKR's) bowling attack nor the wicket (too difficult to deal with). They batted first and scored 200. We could see that the ball wasn't turning, there wasn't too much help in any way for the bowlers. It is just that it was a little slow, and the bowlers were bowling mostly slow balls but you get adjusted to that if you stay in the crease for some time.” the former Indian batter explained.

Currently, Hyderabad find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points from four games.

SRH's derailed IPL 2025 campaign a cause of concern?

After an opening win against Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs, SRH have suffered three back-to-back defeats with their campaign going nowhere at the moment.

Against Lucknow Super Giants, they scored 190 runs but failed to defend the target, losing by five wickets. In their third game against Delhi Capitals, they could only manage to score 163 runs batting first and lost by seven wickets, failing to defend the total again.

In the fourth game against Rajasthan, they failed to chase down 200 and were bowled out for 120. Sehwag compared them to Punjab and said that SRH are performing like how Punjab used to in the past.

“Punjab used to put a spoke in their own wheels and now it seems they have given it to Hyderabad. They made 190 and lost, then made about 160 and lost, today they couldn't chase down 200," he said.

It is clearly a cause of concern and the team will have to rethink and reassess their plans and strategy as the tournament progresses.

