"They will leave Maxi out in the next match" - Aakash Chopra on Glenn Maxwell failing again in RCB's IPL 2024 loss to MI

Aakash Chopra reckons the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might drop Glenn Maxwell from the playing XI for their next IPL 2024 game.

Maxwell was dismissed for a four-ball duck as RCB set the Mumbai Indians (MI) a 197-run target in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11. The home team registered a seven-wicket win with 27 deliveries to spare to hand Faf du Plessis and company their fifth defeat in six games.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Maxwell, and not Cameron Green, should have made way for Will Jacks in RCB's playing XI and that the Australian spin-bowling all-rounder will likely be dropped for their next outing.

"Will Jacks was also playing. He got out. Cameron Green was not played. You want to play Will Jacks but Cameron Green was probably a better option on the Mumbai pitch. If you had to leave someone out, you could have left out Maxi but you didn't wish to leave out Maxi," he said (5:20).

"They will leave Maxi out in the next match because he is not scoring runs and is getting hit as a bowler. Rajat Patidar scored runs. He reached his fifty at a strike rate of 200. He got out off the next delivery but that fifty was important," the former India opener added.

Shreyas Gopal trapped Maxwell LBW with a googly. The Victorian has aggregated 32 runs at a dismal average of 5.33 in six innings in IPL 2024.

"Something happens to him in a World Cup year" - Aakash Chopra lauds RCB's Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 53 off just 23 deliveries. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra lauded Dinesh Karthik for playing a blazing knock and taking RCB to a fighting total.

"After that, Dinesh Karthik kept hitting till the end. He has been very, very, very good. Something happens to him in a World Cup year. He is keeping up with the tradition, that he will keep hitting, and he is doing a very good job," he said (5:50).

The reputed commentator noted that barring Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Gopal to an extent, the other Mumbai Indians bowlers were found wanting.

"He hit Akash Madhwal a lot. In fact, when you reach 196, it seems like a lot of runs were scored. The runs were enough to fight. Bumrah picked up five wickets in four overs, which tells the situation of the other bowlers apart from Bumrah. Shreyas Gopal picked up a crucial wicket. He dismissed Maxi," Chopra observed.

While Bumrah registered figures of 5/21 in four overs, Gopal conceded 32 runs and picked up Glenn Maxwell's wicket in his four overs. All the other Mumbai Indians bowlers, barring Mohammad Nabi, who bowled a solitary over, conceded an average of more than 10 runs per over.

Poll : Should RCB drop Glenn Maxwell from their playing XI? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion