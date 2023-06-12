"Thing that has happened between two people doesn't need to be clarified" - Gautam Gambhir on altercation with Virat Kohli in IPL 2023

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has spoken about his verbal spat with Virat Kohli during an IPL 2023 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli and Gambhir were engaged in a heated argument after Faf du Plessis and Co. defeated the Lucknow-based team by 18 runs on May 1.

The controversy started with a verbal exchange between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during the home side's unsuccessful chase of 127. Things flared up after the match when players from the two sides engaged in the customary handshakes.

Kohli and Naveen shook hands but again exchanged words. That apparently made Naveen livid, and he subsequently pulled out of the handshake.

Moments later, Gautam Gambhir, LSG's mentor, asked Kyle Mayers to avoid his conversation with Virat Kohli. It was only a matter of seconds when Gambhir and Kohli charged against each other only for Amit Mishra to separate them.

Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 percent of their match fees by the IPL authorities. Speaking about the matter for the first time in the public domain, Gautam Gambhir told News18:

"Look, I have had many fights on cricket fields. It's not like I never fought. I have always ensured to let those fights and arguments stay at the cricket field only."

Some media reports leaked the heated conversation between Kohli and Gambhir on the pitch after the game. The LSG mentor said that things were blown out of proportion by media personnel. Instead, the former Indian opener feels, they should have been left to the two individuals to sort out.

"The argument was between two people and it should stay within the cricket field and not outside it. A lot of people said many things. A lot of people demanded an interview for TRPs like they asked me to clarify. The thing that has happened between two people doesn't need to be clarified."

"Disgusting and disappointing" - Gautam Gambhir on Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar's pan masala ad

Sunil Gavaskar has joined the list of celebrities endorsing pan masala through TV ads

Gautam Gambhir rebuked former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag for their endorsement of a pan masala product during IPL 2023.

The two cricketer-turned-commentators joined a list of Indian actors to advertise these products on television.

Many fans expressed their disapproval over the involvement of the two legends of Indian cricket with the pan masala advertisement. Criticizing the two former India captains, Gambhir said:

"Disgusting and disappointing are the two words I have. Disgusting because I never thought that a player would do a pan masala ad. Disappointing because I repeat only one thing… Select your role model wisely. Name is not important but the work is. You are recognised because of your work and not because of your name.

"Money is not that important for which you end up doing a pan masala ad. There are many ways to earn money. If you have to leave some money, then you should have the courage as you are the role model of the youths."

Gambhir referred to the instance of how legendary Indian player Sachin Tendulkar turned down a lucrative deal worth ₹20 crores from the UB Group to promote their products in 2010.

"Sachin Tendulkar said that he was offered 20-30 crores. But he had promised his father that he would never do any ad for tobacco or pan masala. That is why he is a role model and we need such role models."

Gambhir further asked people to select their role models wisely and advised cricketers to refuse hefty amounts for inappropriate endorsements.

Poll : 0 votes