"Think about getting Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur and Daryl Mitchell, all for under 20 crores" - Simon Doull on CSK's buys in IPL 2024 auction

Simon Doull feels the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a great IPL 2024 auction as they acquired Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur and Daryl Mitchell for a combined sum of less than ₹20 crore.

CSK spent ₹30.40 crore to buy six players at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday. Ravindra (₹1.8 crore), Thakur (₹4 crore) and Mitchell (₹14 crore) were their first three purchases. They subsequently acquired Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avanish Rao Aravelly to complete a full-strength 25-member squad.

Reviewing the auction on Star Sports, Doull opined that the Chennai Super Kings would be happy about the total sum they spent to acquire Ravindra, Thakur and Mitchell. He said:

"Think about getting Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur and Daryl Mitchell, all for under 20 crores, the quality of all-round ability that those three possess. Don't forget that Shardul is a genuine all-rounder. He can win you games with the bat and with the ball."

The former New Zealand seamer expects Thakur to flourish under MS Dhoni. He elaborated:

"Under MS Dhoni, he would thrive. Very few players go to Chennai and come away a lesser player. They all go there and improve or play as well as they have ever played and I think that's something that we will see with Shardul Thakur."

Doull added that Mitchell is yet to show his full potential in the IPL. He stated:

"I am so pleased for Daryl Mitchell. He is a seriously talented player. I don't think the IPL has seen the best of him. Will he get a decent run - maybe."

Mitchell has aggregated 33 runs at a strike rate of 75.00 in the two games he has played in the prestigious league. On the flip side, the New Zealand middle-order batter has smashed 1069 runs at an excellent strike rate of 137.22 in 53 T20I innings.

"Typical sort of CSK choices" - Sanjay Manjrekar on the Chennai Super Kings' acquisitions

Daryl Mitchell was CSK's most expensive buy at the IPL 2024 auction. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Sanjay Manjrekar opined that the Chennai Super Kings plugged all their gaps with players they would have wanted. He elaborated:

"They wanted a Rayudu replacement, they have got one. They needed another Indian batter, they have got one. Foreign fast bowler - typically going for Mustafizur on a pitch like this. They needed an Indian fast bowler, they went for Shardul Thakur. So they have gone for people that they wanted, typical sort of CSK choices."

Sameer Rizvi (₹8.4 crore) was CSK's most expensive Indian pick at the auction. They bought Mustafizur Rahman (₹2 crore) and Avanish Rao Aravelly (₹20 lakh) at their base prices towards the end of the auction.

