"Think about Zampa" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2023 clash vs RCB

Aakash Chopra wants the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to consider playing Adam Zampa in their IPL 2023 clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The two sides will lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the afternoon game on Sunday, May 14. It's almost a must-win match for both teams in their quest to qualify for the playoffs.

While previewing the game on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra opined that the Rajasthan Royals should play Zampa as an additional spinner on the spin-friendly Jaipur surface, stating:

"This will be at the Sawai Mansingh - spin to win. Whoever wins the toss, will bat first. In spin, you will have Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and probably Adam Zampa. Think about Zampa actually, Rajasthan."

The former Indian opener feels that the Rajasthan Royals' top three batters and overall bowling lineup make them the better-balanced unit, elaborating:

"In batting, Yashasvi Jaiswal is doing well. Of course, Jos Buttler is playing beautifully and then you have got Sanju Samson. The top three will manage. They will manage in bowling as well. Rajasthan is looking a little more balanced and we have already seen Yashasvi's storm."

Yashasvi Jaiswal (575), Jos Buttler (392) and Sanju Samson (356) are RR's top three run-getters in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. While Yuzvendra Chahal (21) and Ravichandran Ashwin (14) have been their most successful bowlers, Zampa has accounted for five dismissals in four games.

"Bowling has suddenly gone off the boil" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's issue heading into RR clash

The RCB bowlers were taken to the cleaners in their last game against the Mumbai Indians. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked the Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowling as their area of concern heading into the game, observing:

"KGF (Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis) are fine. They are playing beautifully. They don't have any issues but bowling has suddenly gone off the boil. If you have to win this match and progress in this tournament, it will not be down to the batting, it will be down once again to the bowling."

The cricketer-turned-commentator wants RCB to field Karn Sharma and Wanindu Hasaranga in tandem and expect their seamers to rise to the occasion, saying:

"We have seen bowling as their problem for many years and it can be the case today as well. Play Karn Sharma and Wanindu Hasaranga, and then expect Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj to come to the party, and so with someone like Harshal Patel, who is not doing good currently."

Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel went wicketless and conceded 104 runs in the 9.3 overs they bowled in RCB's last game against the Mumbai Indians. The trio will hope to give a better account of themselves in the crunch game against RR on Sunday.

