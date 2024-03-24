"This was the first time that my parents came to watch my match" - Harshit Rana on his last-over heroics in KKR vs SRH clash of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana was exceptional with the ball in the team's opening match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 23.

He was tasked with the responsibility of defending 13 runs off the final over against Heinrich Klaasen, who had tilted the game in SRH's favor with his onslaught. Harshit showcased tremendous composure despite being hit for a six on the first delivery.

The 22-year-old dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed and Klaasen later in the over, taking KKR to a thrilling four-run win. Hyderabad finished at 204/7 while chasing a 209-run target.

Speaking after the match, Harshit disclosed that he had invited his parents to watch the game. He also mentioned that it was the first time that his mother and father had come to the stadium to see him play in the IPL.

In a video shared on IPL's official website, the talented youngster said:

"This was the first time that my parents came to watch my match. Earlier, I used to think that when they watched my match, I would not perform well. This season, I was playing the first match, and I wanted to show them the match."

Sharing details of his thought process while bowling the final over, Harshit added:

"My heartbeats must have been very fast because of all the expectations of the fans and there weren't a lot of runs to defend. I thought to myself that the worst that could happen was the match ending in that ball. However, if I could execute my plans, the match would go deep."

Harshit Rana was the pick of the KKR bowlers in the high-scoring thriller, conceding just 33 runs from his full quota of four overs and picking up three important wickets.

"When you're getting older, you've to cut back on certain things" - KKR's Andre Russell opens up on how he geared up for IPL 2024

KKR's talismanic all-rounder Andre Russell was at his explosive best with the bat against SRH, notching up a quick-fire half-century to help his team post an imposing target despite a shaky start.

Russell remained unbeaten on 64 in just 25 balls. The swashbuckling batter hit seven sixes and three fours during his entertaining knock. He also contributed with the ball, bagging two scalps.

Following the match, the 35-year-old spoke about how he has put in a lot of hard work ahead of the season. He also suggested that, with age catching up on him, he has had to make a few sacrifices to remain fit.

Russell said:

"Happy to be a part of wickets, and then scoring 60-odd runs off 20-odd balls. I would take that any day. A lot of hard work I've been doing over the last year. I realized that when you're getting older, you've to cut back on certain things and make sacrifices.

"I'm happy with how my body feels. I feel light. Less weight on my knees as well. The more cricket I play, the stronger I'll get and the leaner I'll get and the more meaner I'll perform."

KKR will now take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29.