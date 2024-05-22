"Iske liye eliminate kiya hume ben stokes"- Top 10 funny memes after RR beat RCB in Eliminator of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets in the Eliminator match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday (May 22) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Courtesy of the loss, RCB bowed out of the tournament after an incredible comeback in the second half of the league stage.

After being asked to bat first, RCB reached a respectable total of 172/8 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli (33), Rajat Patidar (34), Mahipal Lomror (32), and Cameron Green (27) performed decently for the Royal Challengers with the bat. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/19) and Avesh Khan (3/44) were among the wickets for RR.

In reply, RR put on 46 in 5.3 overs before Lockie Ferguson cleaned up Tom Kohler-Cadmore to give RCB a breakthrough. Yashasvi Jaiswal (45) and Sanju Samson (17) played sensibly for a while but departed in quick succession later, giving an opening for the Royal Challengers.

Riyan Parag (36) and Shimron Hetmyer (26) then absorbed the pressure and played brilliant knocks to put RR in the driver's seat. However, Bengaluru bowlers dismissed both batters in the end to make things interesting. Rovman Powell (16*) held his nerves and finished the chase at the end of the 19th over with a six.

Fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling IPL 2024 match between RCB and RR on Wednesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It was a situation where you had to get bat to ball"- Rovman Powell after his cameo helps RR defeat RCB in IPL 2024 Eliminator

After the conclusion of the match, RR batter Rovman Powell reflected on his knock and win, saying:

"It wasn't a difficult situation. It was a situation where you had to get bat to ball. Thankfully for me I got a few boundaries away early so that minimized the pressure.

He also spoke about his conversation with Hetmyer on the pitch, saying:

(Discussion with Hetmyer) I was trying to tell him to be positive. Didn't want him to look for a single since when you look for a single the intensity can drop."

He continued:

"Just unfortunate that he got out. If it was up to me I would take it a little bit earlier so that when I reach the crease I'd have 10-15 balls to assess. But sometimes when you have quality players you will come in a bit later if the team requires it so you have to accept the role."

Rajasthan Royals will face off against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 on Friday in Chennai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback